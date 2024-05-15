Left Menu

Erica Stanford appreciates departing NZQA Chair Tracey Martin

Updated: 15-05-2024 10:19 IST
Ms. Martin's resignation will be effective from May 10, and the current Deputy Chair, Pania Gray, will serve as the acting chair until a successor is appointed. Image Credit: Getty Image
  • New Zealand

Education Minister Erica Stanford has extended her appreciation to the departing New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) Chair, Hon Tracey Martin, for her service.

Ms. Martin's resignation will be effective from May 10, and the current Deputy Chair, Pania Gray, will serve as the acting chair until a successor is appointed.

"Taking over the role in late 2021 amidst the challenges posed by COVID-19, Tracey has played a vital part in steering the education sector during a tumultuous period," Ms. Stanford remarked.

"On behalf of the Government, I express gratitude for her unwavering dedication and commitment throughout her tenure," Ms. Stanford concluded.

