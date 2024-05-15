Left Menu

Nigerian Woman Arrested in Goa with Rs 15 Lakh Worth of Amphetamines

The woman, identified as Faith Chiemerie, was nabbed at the Mapusa bus stand soon after she arrived there from Bengaluru.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:19 IST
Nigerian Woman Arrested in Goa with Rs 15 Lakh Worth of Amphetamines
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old Nigerian woman for possessing drugs worth Rs 15 lakh in Mapusa town, an official said. The woman, identified as Faith Chiemerie, was nabbed at the Mapusa bus stand soon after she arrived there from Bengaluru. She was found carrying 150 grams of amphetamine, Superintendent of Police (Anti-Narcotics Cell) Akshat Kaushal told reporters.

The accused was apprehended after the ANC sleuths laid a trap after getting intelligence inputs, he said.

''Initial investigation revealed that she had come to Goa from Bengaluru along with the contraband for its sale and distribution,'' Kaushal said.

The woman had arrived in India on a student visa for an academic course in the University of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. However, she never went to the campus, but instead worked in Bengaluru, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024