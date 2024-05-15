HAIL appoints Atul Pai as Managing Director

Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL) on Wednesday appointed Atul Pai as its Managing Director.

Pai succeeds Ashish Gaikwad, who is taking on a broader responsibility as India Leader for Industrial Automation, one of Honeywell International Inc's strategic business groups, the company said in a statement.

''Atul brings more than two decades of experience in various regional and global roles across Honeywell and its finance division.

''In his new role, Pai will provide strategic direction to HAIL to help strengthen our growth, enhance value for our customers and further build our local brand,'' said Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman & Independent Director, HAIL.

His deep understanding of the company's business, combined with his extensive expertise in building automation, will be invaluable for HAIL, he added.

As an experienced CFO and proven business leader, Atul has the right experience, leadership qualities and business acumen to lead HAIL forward, Natarajan said.

Pai joined HAIL in 2001 and has held several leadership roles across the businesses.

He spent eight years serving as global CFO for Honeywell Building Solution and served as operations controller for Honeywell, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)