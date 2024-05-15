Left Menu

HAIL appoints Atul Pai as Managing Director

HAIL appoints Atul Pai as Managing Director

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 20:02 IST
HAIL appoints Atul Pai as Managing Director
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@honeywell)
  • Country:
  • India

Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL) on Wednesday appointed Atul Pai as its Managing Director.

Pai succeeds Ashish Gaikwad, who is taking on a broader responsibility as India Leader for Industrial Automation, one of Honeywell International Inc's strategic business groups, the company said in a statement.

''Atul brings more than two decades of experience in various regional and global roles across Honeywell and its finance division.

''In his new role, Pai will provide strategic direction to HAIL to help strengthen our growth, enhance value for our customers and further build our local brand,'' said Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman & Independent Director, HAIL.

His deep understanding of the company's business, combined with his extensive expertise in building automation, will be invaluable for HAIL, he added.

As an experienced CFO and proven business leader, Atul has the right experience, leadership qualities and business acumen to lead HAIL forward, Natarajan said.

Pai joined HAIL in 2001 and has held several leadership roles across the businesses.

He spent eight years serving as global CFO for Honeywell Building Solution and served as operations controller for Honeywell, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024