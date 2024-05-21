Portal Launched for National Awards to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024 Nominations

Secretary of Higher Education, Shri Sanjay Murthy, and Chairman of AICTE, Shri T.G. Sitharam, have inaugurated the nomination portal for the National Awards to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024. The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, has provided guidelines for submissions, with a deadline of June 20, 2024. The awards, which honor exceptional teachers in technical and non-technical higher education and polytechnic institutions, will be presented on Teachers' Day, September 5, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Regular faculty members of Indian colleges/universities/higher educational institutions/polytechnics.

Minimum of five years of full-time teaching experience at the undergraduate or postgraduate level.

Below 55 years of age as of the nomination deadline.

Current Vice-Chancellors/Directors/Principals are ineligible, though those who previously held such positions and are still active and under 55 may apply.

Nomination Procedure:

Self-nomination.

Nominations by former or current colleagues, Vice-Chancellors, Directors, or Principals.

Re-nomination of previous nominees is allowed.

The awards aim to recognize faculty members for their outstanding contributions to teaching, pedagogy, research, community service, and overall impact on higher education quality and student enrichment.