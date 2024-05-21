Multi-Skills Development Centre Launched in KwaSwayimane, KZN

Professor Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation, has inaugurated a multi-skills development centre in KwaSwayimane, KwaZulu-Natal, benefiting the local community.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA), comes in response to requests from Inkosi SN Gcumisa of the Gcumisa Tribal Authority and uMshwathi Local Municipality Mayor, Mandla Zondi, to establish a campus of the uMgungundlovu Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College or a multi-skills development centre in KwaSwayimane village.

Informed by a needs analysis, Minister Nzimande launched various SETA training interventions valued at R30,694,700. Agriculture being significant in KwaSwayimane, AgriSETA leads this initiative, contributing R5,000,000 towards skills development in crop production and livestock farming for 800 learners.

Other investments include:

R1,830,000 from Fibre Processing and Manufacturing (FP&M) SETA for learnerships in sewing, cabinet making, and furniture making.

R2,916,000 from the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICTSETA) for digital training, mobile device repair, and technical support.

R12,788,700 from the Construction Education & Training Authority (CETA) for artisan development in bricklaying, carpentry, welding, and electrical.

R3,350,000 from FOODBEV SETA for baking skills.

R2,275,000 from the Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (INSETA) for digital skills.

R2,535,000 from the Wholesale and Retail (W&R) SETA for digital skills and SMME support.

Minister Nzimande emphasized the significance of this intervention, which will benefit over 2,000 community members, especially young people not in employment, education, or training (NEET). He applauded the SETAs' collective commitment to addressing unemployment, poverty, and inequality, symbolizing government's dedication to rural economic development.

“This contribution by our SETAs is their collective commitment to addressing unemployment, poverty, inequality and to improving the quality of life in the community of KwaSwayimane. The contribution also symbolises the commitment of government to changing the lives of ordinary citizens, particularly our rural areas," Nzimande stated.