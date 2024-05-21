Left Menu

Repolling Ordered at Odisha Booths After May 20 Disruption

Repolling will take place at booths 26 and 28 in Kantamal assembly segment of Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat on May 23 due to disruptions on May 20. The Chief Electoral Officer ordered the repolling, which will occur from 7 am to 4 pm.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-05-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 23:15 IST
Repolling Ordered at Odisha Booths After May 20 Disruption
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

Repolling has been ordered at two booths in Odisha where voting was disrupted on May 20, a statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday.

Repolling will be held at booth numbers 26 and 28 in Kantamal assembly segment of Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat from 7 am to 4 pm on May 23, it said.

Polling was held in these two booths in Kantamal assembly seat along with 34 other assembly segments and five Lok Sabha seats on May 20.

The polling process was disrupted in the two booths due to some incidents, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024