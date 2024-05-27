Left Menu

Haryana Govt Advances Summer Vacations Amid Severe Heatwave

The Haryana government has advanced summer vacations in both state-run and private schools to Tuesday due to the severe heatwave conditions. Initially scheduled for June 1-30, the holidays will now be observed from Tuesday to June 30. Temperatures in Haryana have hovered between 44-46 degrees Celsius in recent days.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 15:40 IST
The Haryana government has announced advancing summer vacations in state-run and private schools to Tuesday.

According to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education on Monday, all schools in the state will observe summer holidays between Tuesday and June 30.

Earlier, it had ordered the closure of schools from June 1 to 30.

However, in view of the prevailing severe heatwave conditions in the state, it has been decided to declare summer holidays from Tuesday, official sources said.

During the past few days, most places in Haryana have witnessed blistering heat, with maximum temperatures hovering in the 44-46 degrees Celsius range.

The Directorate of School Education has ordered all district education officers, elementary education officers, block education officers and block elementary education officers to ensure that its orders are followed.

