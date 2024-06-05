Left Menu

Kerala Textbooks Champion Gender Equality: Fathers Now Cooking in Class 3 Books

Kerala's state government has introduced innovative, gender-neutral messages in school textbooks to promote gender equality. The new textbooks feature images of family members, regardless of gender, performing household chores like cooking. The initiative, widely welcomed by teachers and students, aims to challenge traditional gender roles in a patriarchal society.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:25 IST
Kerala Textbooks Champion Gender Equality: Fathers Now Cooking in Class 3 Books
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has made a groundbreaking move in promoting gender equality through innovative school textbooks. The state government has introduced new educational materials featuring gender-neutral messages, depicting family members of all genders performing household chores such as cooking.

As schools reopened on Monday after a two-month summer break, these textbooks gained significant attention. A page from one of the textbooks, shared by General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Facebook, illustrates a father grating coconut while the mother cooks. This visual representation is a departure from traditional gender stereotypes commonly seen in households.

The initiative has been warmly received by both teachers and students. Pavithra Krishna, a young student, expressed her amusement and curiosity upon seeing these images, sparking conversations at home about gender roles. Teachers like Sindhu from a state-run school in the capital city believe that such messages will positively influence children by reshaping their understanding of household responsibilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024