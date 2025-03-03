Left Menu

Revolutionizing Kitchens: Philips Launches MicroGrind Mixer for Precision Cooking

Versuni India unveils its Philips HL7773 Mixer Grinder, featuring innovative MicroGrind Technology. This new range redefines spice and paste preparation with precision grinding modes and an industry-first Clean Mode. It promises convenience and control for modern kitchens, with a powerful motor ensuring seamless culinary experiences.

New Delhi saw the launch of Philips' latest innovation in kitchen technology, as Versuni India introduced the HL7773 Mixer Grinder featuring MicroGrind Technology. Unveiled by Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, the product offers cooking enthusiasts the ability to grind even a single peppercorn with extraordinary precision.

This advancement allows for creating authentic, small-batch masalas and pastes effortlessly. The mixer grinder comes with tailored grinding modes—Coarse, Fine, and Superfine—catering to diverse culinary needs, and an unprecedented Clean Mode for easy maintenance, powered by an 800W turbo motor.

Gulbahar Taurani, CEO & MD of Versuni India, emphasized the company's goal of simplifying everyday life with high-performance appliances, evidenced by the mixer's top industry Net Promoter Score. With its innovative features, the Philips HL7773 promises to enhance ease, flavor, and control in every modern kitchen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

