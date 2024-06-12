Assam Governor Advocates for Strengthened India-Australia Academic Ties
Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria emphasized the importance of enhancing India-Australia relations by strengthening academic connections during discussions with Australian Consul General Hugh Boylan. They deliberated on various mutual interests, including agriculture, dairy, minerals, and green energy. Kataria also highlighted the role of Indian nursing professionals in Australia's health sector and the government's commitment to green energy.
Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria underscored the need to bolster India-Australia ties by enhancing academic relations during a meeting with Australian Consul General Hugh Boylan in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Kataria and Boylan explored various mutual interests, including agriculture, dairy, minerals, and green energy, as stated in a Raj Bhawan release. The discussions highlighted the significant number of Indian students studying in Australian universities and the potential for more MoUs between higher education institutions in both countries.
The Governor emphasized the critical role of Indian nursing professionals in Australia's health sector and advocated for expanding ties in this area. He also stressed the Assam government's focus on green energy initiatives, transitioning away from fossil fuels to a more sustainable environment, assuring full cooperation to elevate India-Australia bilateral relations.
The Australian Consul General also met with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, where further discussions on tourism, trade, and green energy were held, reflecting Boylan's interest in Assam's biodiversity efforts.
