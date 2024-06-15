Telangana govt carries out reshuffle of district Collectors, CM reviews rain preparedness

The Telangana government on Saturday carried out a reshuffle of district Collectors by transferring and giving postings to as many as 20 IAS officers.

This is the first major reshuffle of district Collectors after the Congress government assumed office in December last year.

Meanwhile, the state government would soon fill 531 posts of civil assistant surgeons, 193 lab technicians and 31 staff nurses as part of measures to strengthen public health.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been focused on improving health services for people and the notifications to fill the vacancies of civil assistant surgeons, lab technicians and staff nurses will be issued soon, an official release said on Saturday.

The chief minister, who visited the government's Command Control Centre here along with his cabinet colleagues, instructed the officials to take adequate safety measures in view of the onset of the rainy season.

The officials have been asked to establish a mechanism to respond in emegency situations, a government release said.

The CM suggested that all the CCTV cameras inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the city should be connected to the Command Control Centre.

The CM and ministers enquired about the measures being taken to establish a strong system in which officers of all departments work in coordination, it added.

