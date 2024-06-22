NTA Chief Ousted Amid Exam Scandal: Govt Acts to Ensure Fair Conduct
In the wake of alleged irregularities in competitive exams, the National Testing Agency’s Director General Subodh Singh was removed. A panel led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan will review the agency's operations. The government also postponed the NEET-PG exam and emphasized zero-tolerance towards exam misconduct.
The Centre responded to allegations of irregularities in competitive exams by removing National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh. A seven-member panel, chaired by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, has been tasked with reviewing the NTA's functioning and suggesting exam reforms.
The Union Health Ministry postponed the NEET-PG entrance exam due to alleged exam integrity issues, a day after postponing the June session of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan refuted claims of a CSIR-NET paper leak, attributing the postponement to logistical matters.
Officials placed Subodh Kumar Singh on 'compulsory wait' until further notice, with ITPO Chairman Pradeep Singh Kharola assuming interim charge. Amid ongoing investigations in Bihar and nationwide calls for scrutiny, the Education Ministry formed a high-level committee to uphold exam transparency and efficiency.
