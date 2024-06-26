Student Assault Shocks Arunachal School: Authorities Promise Swift Action

Fifteen class 8 students of a government-run school in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, were reportedly assaulted by seniors in a hostel, prompting immediate action from school authorities and police, said a police officer on Wednesday.

The school's principal, Rajeev Ranjan, announced the suspension of five senior students linked to the incident on Tuesday. Injured students received first aid at a hospital and were discharged shortly after.

Principal Ranjan informed that the school had convened a disciplinary action committee meeting where the accused students were found guilty of inflicting physical and psychological harm. Changlang's Superintendent of Police, Kirli Padu, confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, assuring affected students and parents of justice. The principal emphasized that such incidents would not recur, and strict measures would be enforced.

