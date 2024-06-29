Left Menu

States Ramp Up AI Education to Combat Job Displacement

States are working to improve workers' tech skills through initiatives like Connecticut's Citizens AI Academy. Legislation across several states aims to incorporate AI literacy into curriculums, addressing the skills gap and ensuring workers can effectively use emerging technologies.

PTI | Hartford | Updated: 29-06-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 09:40 IST
States Ramp Up AI Education to Combat Job Displacement
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

With many jobs expected to rely on generative artificial intelligence (AI), states are boosting workers' tech skills to prevent them from becoming outdated, potentially outfoxed by increasingly smarter machines. Connecticut is stepping up with plans for the country's first Citizens AI Academy, a free online repository of curated classes offering both basic skills and certifications needed for employment.

State Democratic Sen. James Maroney noted the fast-evolving nature of AI requires reliable sources for skill updates and proper guidance. Gregory LaBlanc, a Finance, Strategy, and Law professor, advises teaching workers to manage AI tools instead of mimicking them, focusing on creativity, empathy, and advanced problem-solving.

This year, Connecticut, California, Mississippi, and Maryland have proposed AI-focused educational legislation. California's proposed bill aims to integrate AI literacy into existing school curriculums. A key goal is demystifying AI, equipping students with the knowledge to succeed in an AI-driven workforce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Empowering Women Worldwide: UNDP's Unstoppable Drive for Gender Equality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024