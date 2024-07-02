Left Menu

Revolutionizing Careers: IIT Guwahati and Simplilearn Launch Advanced AI Program

Simplilearn and IIT Guwahati have launched a comprehensive Professional Certificate Program in Generative AI and Machine Learning. The program, designed for professionals with a bachelor’s degree, offers practical skills through 25+ projects, masterclasses by IIT faculty, and exclusive hackathons. Ideal candidates have strong mathematical and programming backgrounds.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:08 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India: In a significant development for AI professionals, Simplilearn, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati, has introduced a comprehensive Professional Certificate Program in Generative AI and Machine Learning. This advanced program addresses the increasing industry demand for AI expertise by covering generative AI, machine learning, deep learning, and prompt engineering.

The curriculum promises practical insights and high-quality education delivered via live virtual classes by industry experts and IIT Guwahati faculty. It is open to candidates from diverse backgrounds who possess a bachelor's degree, proficiency in mathematics, and programming concepts, complemented by preferential work experience.

Participants will gain hands-on experience through numerous projects and master essential AI techniques such as supervised and unsupervised learning and reinforcement learning. They will also benefit from hackathons and job placement assistance, positioning them for successful careers in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. This initiative by E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, and Simplilearn underscores their commitment to cutting-edge technological education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

