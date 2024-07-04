Pennsylvania Senate Approves School Cellphone Ban Bill to Boost Student Well-being

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill designed to foster school district initiatives that effectively ban cellphones during school hours. The bill, which passed with a 45-5 vote, aims to enhance students' mental health and academic performance.

The legislation authorizes grants for school districts to acquire locking bags to store students' phones, contingent upon the establishment of a district policy mandating their use throughout the school day. Senator Ryan Aument, the bill's sponsor, highlights that excessive social media and smartphone usage are detrimentally impacting students' mental, emotional, and academic lives.

Exemptions are provided for students with documented medical conditions requiring phone use. Participating districts must track changes over two school years in areas such as student mental health, bullying, violence, and academic performance. The implementation of the grants will be overseen by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, with separate legislation needed to allocate funds for these grants.

