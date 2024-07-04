Left Menu

Pennsylvania Senate Approves School Cellphone Ban Bill to Boost Student Well-being

The Pennsylvania Senate has approved a bill to launch a pilot program encouraging school districts to ban cellphone use during school hours. Aimed at improving student mental health and academic performance, the bill authorizes grants for purchasing locking bags to store phones. Medical condition exemptions are allowed.

PTI | Harrisburg | Updated: 04-07-2024 03:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 03:46 IST
Pennsylvania Senate Approves School Cellphone Ban Bill to Boost Student Well-being
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill designed to foster school district initiatives that effectively ban cellphones during school hours. The bill, which passed with a 45-5 vote, aims to enhance students' mental health and academic performance.

The legislation authorizes grants for school districts to acquire locking bags to store students' phones, contingent upon the establishment of a district policy mandating their use throughout the school day. Senator Ryan Aument, the bill's sponsor, highlights that excessive social media and smartphone usage are detrimentally impacting students' mental, emotional, and academic lives.

Exemptions are provided for students with documented medical conditions requiring phone use. Participating districts must track changes over two school years in areas such as student mental health, bullying, violence, and academic performance. The implementation of the grants will be overseen by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, with separate legislation needed to allocate funds for these grants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024