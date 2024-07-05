Left Menu

NRF Offers Full Scholarships for PhD Candidates in Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy for 2025

These scholarships will cover all study-related expenses, including annual tuition fees, accommodation, transport, and food allowances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Advisory Council on Innovation, through the National Research Foundation (NRF), is offering two comprehensive scholarships to full-time PhD candidates specializing in science, technology, and innovation policy for the 2025 academic year.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be full-time students registered or planning to register for a PhD at any South African public university in 2025.

Be South African citizens or hold permanent resident status.

Possess a relevant master's degree from a South African or recognized international university (as validated by the South African Qualifications Authority).

Have achieved a minimum of 65% in their master's program.

Be 32 years old or younger in the year of application.

Demonstrate the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Not be in full-time employment during their studies.

Interested candidates should send a CV, not exceeding five pages, including their proposed PhD topic or area of interest, to Professor Anastassios Pouris at apouris@icon.co.za by 19 July 2024.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to apply for funding via the NRF Connect system (https://nrfconnect.nrf.ac.za). They will receive an NRF application reference number, and their applications will be forwarded to their chosen university for screening and review. If the university endorses the application, the NRF will proceed with the funding process.

