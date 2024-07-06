ABVP's Parisar Chalo Rath Culminates at BHU: A Movement to Revitalize Campus Life

The 'Parisar Chalo Rath' of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) reached its destination at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Saturday.

This 'rath' is part of ABVP's 'Parisar Chalo Abhiyan', a campaign designed to energize campuses and boost student involvement.

Abhinav Mishra, an ABVP official, stated that the 'Parisar Chalo Yatra' included chariots traveling from Duddhi in Sonbhadra and Amethi. The Duddhi chariot reached BHU after stops in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi district, Ghazipur, Chandauli, and Varanasi Mahanagar. The Amethi chariot concluded at Allahabad University, covering Kushbhawanpur, Machlishaher, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayag district, and Prayag Mahanagar.

Virendra, Chief Guest and RSS Regional Karyawah for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, emphasized the decline in student attendance post-COVID-19 and the significance of revitalizing campus culture for holistic development at the event's conclusion in BHU.

Abhilash Mishra, ABVP's State Organizing Secretary, explained that 'Parisar Chalo Abhiyan' is a mass movement aimed at rejuvenating campuses through a two-phase campaign, targeting both 10+2 and university students to create lively centres of employment generation, complete with canteens, sports grounds, and student welfare centres.

