Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious ₹1.45 Lakh-Crore Budget for Holistic Development

The Jharkhand government, led by Hemant Soren, presented a ₹1.45 lakh-crore budget for 2025-26, focusing on social welfare, tourism, and education. A significant ₹62,844 crore is allocated for social programs, while new initiatives in education and tourism aim to drive economic growth. The budget projects 7.5% economic growth.

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government unveiled its ambitious ₹1.45 lakh-crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, aiming to address various social and economic priorities. A substantial ₹62,844 crore has been earmarked for social welfare programs targeting the state's vulnerable populations, including women and the poor.

A significant ₹13,363 crore has been allocated to the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana, a scheme designed to enhance the financial well-being of women aged 18-50. In addition, ₹5,000 crore has been set aside to provide free electricity to consumers. The state anticipates a 7.5% economic growth through these measures.

The budget introduced proposals to develop the tourism sector, such as launching heli-shuttle services and constructing glass bridges at tourist attractions. It also outlines plans to bolster education and healthcare infrastructure, with sizeable investments in primary, secondary, and higher education, as well as new medical colleges across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

