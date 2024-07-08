Left Menu

Delhi University's Centre for Hindu Studies Introduces New Elective Courses

Delhi University's Centre for Hindu Studies is set to introduce six new elective courses, including Vedic Literature and Upanishad Parichaya, for students. The electives aim to make the curriculum more comprehensive and relevant to student needs. The Academic Council will review the proposal on July 12.

Delhi University's Centre for Hindu Studies Introduces New Elective Courses
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Centre for Hindu Studies plans to offer a diverse range of minor electives, including Introduction to Vedic Literature and Upanishad Parichaya, to its students.

The department aims to introduce six new elective papers to expand its curriculum, awaiting approval from the university's Academic Council on July 12.

Proposed based on the recommendations of the Centre's Governing Body, these electives will cover various aspects of Hinduism such as the Bhagavad Gita, Hindu Thinkers, and Purana Parichaya, providing students who do not wish to study Commerce, Political Science, or Computer Science with more choices.

An official said the goal is to make the course curriculum more comprehensive and aligned with students' needs, considering that the Centre is a relatively new establishment.

The electives aim to familiarize students with Vedic and Upanishadic works, Indian spirituality, Hindu history, culture, and prominent Hindu thinkers, alongside foundational concepts of Hindu Adhyatma and Dharma, compared with Western religious traditions.

Two general electives will be introduced for non-Hindu Studies majors, covering Hindu Jivana Drishti and Manovijnana, along with six new interdisciplinary electives specifically for Political Science students.

