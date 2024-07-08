Seventeen Arrested for Alleged Impersonation in Bihar's CTET-2024 Exam

Seventeen individuals, including three women, have been arrested in Bihar for allegedly impersonating candidates in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-2024, according to police reports on Monday.

Darbhanga police identified the arrested individuals as Mukesh Kumar, Gurusharan Yadav, Sonu Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, Vimal Kumar, Raja Kumar, Sunita Kumari, Neetu Kumari, Ishwar Kumar, Shashikant Bharti, Shravan Kumar, and Manoj Kumar. SSP Jagunath Reddy stated that the arrests followed complaints from invigilators and administrators. An investigation is underway to verify the identities of the legitimate candidates.

Saran police reported that Hare Ram Pandey, Suchita Kumari, Jai Kumar Bharti, and Vipul Kumar were apprehended at various examination centers under the jurisdiction of Bhagwan Bazar police station. CTET is an annual nationwide exam for aspirants seeking teaching positions in government institutions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)