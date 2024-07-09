KSU Protests Over Seat Shortage in Kerala's Class 11

The Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress, on Tuesday staged a protest march to the state Assembly over an alleged lack of seats in class 11 for students, particularly in the northern Malabar region of Kerala.

During the march, KSU activists climbed barricades set up by the police and vocalized their dissent against the ruling Left government and state General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Tensions escalated when the police used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators who retaliated by throwing sticks and other objects. The situation further deteriorated with clashes between protestors and police personnel, resulting in a lathi-charge.

KSU state president Aloshious Xavier reportedly sustained injuries during the lathi-charge and was transported to a hospital by the police. The protest ultimately scattered, with police pursuing the fleeing activists.

