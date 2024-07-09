Left Menu

Ministry of Education Refines NCERT's Bagless Day Guidelines

The Ministry of Education has reviewed and plans to refine NCERT's guidelines for implementing bagless days in schools, making learning more enjoyable for students. The guidelines include activities like testing water purity and visiting local sites. The National Education Policy 2020 recommends such initiatives for grades 6-8 to enhance experiential learning.

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday reviewed NCERT guidelines for implementing bagless days in schools, stating further fine-tuning was necessary, officials reported. PSS Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), a part of NCERT, had devised these guidelines to make school learning more joyful, experiential, and stress-free for students across India.

During the meeting, discussions included sensitizing students about local ecology, teaching water purity tests, identifying local flora and fauna, and visiting historical monuments. Following the review, PSSCIVE will finalize these guidelines to better align with educational objectives, according to a senior Ministry of Education official.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 had suggested that students in grades 6-8 experience a 10-day bagless period, where they could intern with local skill experts and engage in non-traditional school activities. This initiative aims to help students appreciate their larger ecosystem. Activities would include arts, sports, local site visits, and interactions with craftsmen to foster experiential learning.

