Mobile Internet Services Suspended During Jharkhand Exams to Prevent Malpractice

Mobile internet services will be suspended across Jharkhand for over five hours on both Saturday and Sunday due to the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), as per an official statement.

The suspension, effective from 8 AM to 1:30 PM on both days, aims to prevent any malpractice during the examination, the statement added.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has discussed the examination preparations with senior officials, asserting that negligence will not be tolerated.

Soren emphasized on X that strict actions will be taken against anyone attempting any wrongdoing during the examination.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will conduct the examination across 823 centers, expecting around 6.39 lakh candidates to attend, a JSSC official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)