Supreme Court Steps in to Aid Poor Dalit Youth Who Lost IIT Seat

The Supreme Court has stepped in to provide help to Atul Kumar, a poor Dalit youth who lost his hard-earned seat at IIT Dhanbad due to missing the acceptance fee deadline.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud questioned Kumar's counsel about the delay from June 24 till the present time, while issuing notices to relevant authorities for further proceedings.

Kumar, the son of a daily wager from a below poverty line family, and his parents had sought help from various legal bodies but to no avail. The crisis now rests on the Supreme Court's intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)