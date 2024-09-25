Tragedy Strikes as Two Students Drown Post-Exams

In a tragic incident, two students from Byndoor Government High School lost their lives while swimming in a lake in Yedthare village. The local police reported the unfortunate event on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the accident took place shortly after the boys had completed their school exams on Tuesday. Seeking a break, they headed to the lake, a popular destination among local youth. However, their leisurely swim ended in disaster.

The police and fire brigade promptly launched a search operation on Tuesday night and successfully recovered the bodies. The community mourns the loss of these young lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)