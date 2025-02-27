Intensified Search Operations Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces intensified search operations near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector and in Dayalachak near the International Border following attacks on Army vehicles by suspected terrorists. The operations involve advanced technology, including drones, with no reported casualties.
Security forces have expanded their cordon and search operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector near the Line of Control to locate terrorists who attacked an Army vehicle, officials reported on Thursday.
In the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, another operation launched as security intercepted a suspicious wireless transmission. This comes after an Army vehicle was fired upon on Wednesday in a forest near Phal village, inciting a massive hunt by the Army and police using drones and sniffer dogs.
The Jammu-based White Knight Corps dismissed rumors on social media about casualties, confirming that search efforts are ongoing. Additionally, a parallel operation is underway in Dayalachak following the interception of a rogue wireless frequency, with coordinated checks at various routes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
