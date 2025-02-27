Left Menu

Intensified Search Operations Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces intensified search operations near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector and in Dayalachak near the International Border following attacks on Army vehicles by suspected terrorists. The operations involve advanced technology, including drones, with no reported casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-02-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:45 IST
Intensified Search Operations Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have expanded their cordon and search operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector near the Line of Control to locate terrorists who attacked an Army vehicle, officials reported on Thursday.

In the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, another operation launched as security intercepted a suspicious wireless transmission. This comes after an Army vehicle was fired upon on Wednesday in a forest near Phal village, inciting a massive hunt by the Army and police using drones and sniffer dogs.

The Jammu-based White Knight Corps dismissed rumors on social media about casualties, confirming that search efforts are ongoing. Additionally, a parallel operation is underway in Dayalachak following the interception of a rogue wireless frequency, with coordinated checks at various routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025