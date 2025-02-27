Intensified Search Operations Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces have expanded their cordon and search operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector near the Line of Control to locate terrorists who attacked an Army vehicle, officials reported on Thursday.

In the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, another operation launched as security intercepted a suspicious wireless transmission. This comes after an Army vehicle was fired upon on Wednesday in a forest near Phal village, inciting a massive hunt by the Army and police using drones and sniffer dogs.

The Jammu-based White Knight Corps dismissed rumors on social media about casualties, confirming that search efforts are ongoing. Additionally, a parallel operation is underway in Dayalachak following the interception of a rogue wireless frequency, with coordinated checks at various routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)