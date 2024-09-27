Regents Fire UW Communications Professor Over Pornographic Films Controversy

The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents voted unanimously Friday to terminate the employment of Joe Gow, a communications professor who sought to retain his tenure after being dismissed as chancellor. Gow's dismissal followed his involvement in making and publishing pornographic films.

University attorneys argued that Gow's actions were unethical and in violation of his employment contract, tarnishing the university's reputation and interfering with its mission. The decision was made after the regents met in a closed session, later voting in public without further discussion.

Gow, who served as chancellor of UW-La Crosse for nearly 17 years, has been on paid leave since his firing in 2023. His case has sparked national attention for its implications on academic freedom and free speech. Gow asserts that his films and e-books are protected by the First Amendment, a stance contradicted by the university's legal representatives.

The case has also drawn commentary from free speech advocacy groups, with Zach Greenberg of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression criticizing the regents' decision as detrimental to academic freedom. The controversy further complicates the Universities of Wisconsin system's political landscape, particularly amidst recent legislative pressures and budget negotiations.

