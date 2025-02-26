Judge Upholds First Amendment Rights in Trump Media vs. Brazil Case

A United States judge upheld the First Amendment rights of American media companies Trump Media & Technology Group and Rumble this Tuesday. The judgment was part of a legal battle over accusations against a Brazilian judge, who allegedly attempted to censor right-wing voices on U.S. social media platforms.

U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven ruled that the companies do not need to comply with Brazilian orders to remove particular accounts, as the enforcement of such orders was not consistent with international treaties. The dispute involved a leading supporter of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, living in the U.S. and facing legal action in Brazil.

This legal development arrives amid broader questions about international jurisdiction and free speech, following attempts by Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to address disinformation and political discourse. Trump Media and Rumble's stance emphasizes the constitutional protection of free speech in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)