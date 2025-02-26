Left Menu

Judge Upholds First Amendment Rights in Trump Media vs. Brazil Case

A U.S. judge ruled in favor of Trump Media & Technology Group and Rumble, dismissing Brazilian orders to censor right-wing accounts on American soil. This decision stems from accusations against Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes of censorship, aiming to protect the First Amendment rights in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 04:16 IST
Judge Upholds First Amendment Rights in Trump Media vs. Brazil Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United States judge upheld the First Amendment rights of American media companies Trump Media & Technology Group and Rumble this Tuesday. The judgment was part of a legal battle over accusations against a Brazilian judge, who allegedly attempted to censor right-wing voices on U.S. social media platforms.

U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven ruled that the companies do not need to comply with Brazilian orders to remove particular accounts, as the enforcement of such orders was not consistent with international treaties. The dispute involved a leading supporter of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, living in the U.S. and facing legal action in Brazil.

This legal development arrives amid broader questions about international jurisdiction and free speech, following attempts by Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to address disinformation and political discourse. Trump Media and Rumble's stance emphasizes the constitutional protection of free speech in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025