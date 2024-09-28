Pope Francis Urged for Concrete Measures Against Clergy Abuse in Belgium

Pope Francis was firmly urged by Belgium's king and premier on Friday to take more concrete actions addressing sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy, as the issue resurfaced during his visit.

King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, in a rare public display of forceful language for a papal foreign trip, demanded quicker and more definitive actions from the Church. Philippe noted it had taken the Church "far too long" to address the scandals, while De Croo stressed the necessity of "concrete steps" beyond words.

Although the pope's trip aims to mark the 600th anniversary of two Catholic universities, recent attention to clerical abuse has overshadowed the celebration. A television documentary and parliamentary investigation have intensified scrutiny on the Church's actions in Belgium. Francis acknowledged the issue in his speech, admitting shame and asking for forgiveness but was also pressed on other matters like the ordination of women priests.

(With inputs from agencies.)