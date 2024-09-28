Pope Francis Urged for Concrete Measures Against Clergy Abuse in Belgium
During his visit to Belgium, Pope Francis was urged by King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to take more concrete actions against sexual abuse by Catholic clergy. They emphasized the Church's slow progress and need for tangible steps. The pope, focusing on a university anniversary, conveyed the Church's commitment to addressing abuse but faced calls for wider reforms, including ordaining women priests.
Pope Francis was firmly urged by Belgium's king and premier on Friday to take more concrete actions addressing sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy, as the issue resurfaced during his visit.
King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, in a rare public display of forceful language for a papal foreign trip, demanded quicker and more definitive actions from the Church. Philippe noted it had taken the Church "far too long" to address the scandals, while De Croo stressed the necessity of "concrete steps" beyond words.
Although the pope's trip aims to mark the 600th anniversary of two Catholic universities, recent attention to clerical abuse has overshadowed the celebration. A television documentary and parliamentary investigation have intensified scrutiny on the Church's actions in Belgium. Francis acknowledged the issue in his speech, admitting shame and asking for forgiveness but was also pressed on other matters like the ordination of women priests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Francis Hails China as 'Promise and Hope' for the Catholic Church
Malaysian Conglomerate Under Scrutiny Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations
Delhi High Court Grants Rs 10.5 Lakh Compensation to Sexual Abuse Survivor
Harrods Acknowledges Historic Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Mohamed Al Fayed
Harrods Apologizes for Historic Allegations of Sexual Abuse by Mohamed Al Fayed