Left Menu

Pope Francis Urged for Concrete Measures Against Clergy Abuse in Belgium

During his visit to Belgium, Pope Francis was urged by King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to take more concrete actions against sexual abuse by Catholic clergy. They emphasized the Church's slow progress and need for tangible steps. The pope, focusing on a university anniversary, conveyed the Church's commitment to addressing abuse but faced calls for wider reforms, including ordaining women priests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 02:11 IST
Pope Francis Urged for Concrete Measures Against Clergy Abuse in Belgium
Pope Francis

Pope Francis was firmly urged by Belgium's king and premier on Friday to take more concrete actions addressing sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy, as the issue resurfaced during his visit.

King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, in a rare public display of forceful language for a papal foreign trip, demanded quicker and more definitive actions from the Church. Philippe noted it had taken the Church "far too long" to address the scandals, while De Croo stressed the necessity of "concrete steps" beyond words.

Although the pope's trip aims to mark the 600th anniversary of two Catholic universities, recent attention to clerical abuse has overshadowed the celebration. A television documentary and parliamentary investigation have intensified scrutiny on the Church's actions in Belgium. Francis acknowledged the issue in his speech, admitting shame and asking for forgiveness but was also pressed on other matters like the ordination of women priests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024