Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Urges Teachers to Uphold Cultural Traditions

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani emphasized the need for teachers to instill Indian values and cultural traditions in students. Speaking at the Shikshak Vandan programme during the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair, he highlighted the teachers' role in preparing the young generation for future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-09-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:36 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Saturday underscored the importance of preparing the young generation to face future challenges.

Addressing the Shikshak Vandan programme at the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair, Devnani stressed on teachers playing the role of gurus to instill Indian values and qualities like humanity, tolerance, and patience in students.

He emphasized the need for continuous efforts by educators to keep the youth connected to the cultural traditions of India.

