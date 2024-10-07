Spain's Transport Workers Gear Up for Strikes Over Retirement Demands

Spain's truck and interurban bus drivers are set to initiate a series of strikes starting October 28, as they push for earlier retirement along with other demands, union leaders announced on Monday.

The initial walkouts are scheduled for October 28, November 11, 28, and 29, with additional strikes planned for December 5 and 9. In the absence of a resolution, an indefinite strike will begin on December 23, according to leaders from Spain's two major unions, CCOO and UGT, during a news conference.

The escalating strike actions underscore the growing discontent among transport workers across the country, as calls for better working conditions and benefits continue to mount.

