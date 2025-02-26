Infosys Trainee Layoffs: Unions and Allegations Clash

The Pune-based IT workers union, NITES, has declared its readiness to protest against Infosys' recent trainee layoffs unless the government intervenes with appropriate measures. According to the company, trainees are well-informed about the performance evaluations and related policies crucial for their progression.

NITES insists on fairness and dignity for the displaced employees, emphasizing the urgency for governmental action. While Infosys provides severance pay and counseling, the union calls for justice, setting the stage for potential protests if demands are unmet.

Infosys contends each trainee, upon joining, knows about the integral evaluation processes, citing investment in training and the importance of performance assessments. Allegations of modified criteria, intimidation, and the subsequent 300-plus terminations at the Mysuru campus have sparked controversy, with Infosys defending its stance on performance-based evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)