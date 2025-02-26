Left Menu

Infosys Trainee Layoffs: Unions and Allegations Clash

The IT workers union NITES is threatening to protest if the government doesn't act on Infosys' recent layoffs of trainees. Infosys maintains all trainees are aware of strict performance evaluations. The union demands justice for laid-off employees and accountability for alleged unfair practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Pune-based IT workers union, NITES, has declared its readiness to protest against Infosys' recent trainee layoffs unless the government intervenes with appropriate measures. According to the company, trainees are well-informed about the performance evaluations and related policies crucial for their progression.

NITES insists on fairness and dignity for the displaced employees, emphasizing the urgency for governmental action. While Infosys provides severance pay and counseling, the union calls for justice, setting the stage for potential protests if demands are unmet.

Infosys contends each trainee, upon joining, knows about the integral evaluation processes, citing investment in training and the importance of performance assessments. Allegations of modified criteria, intimidation, and the subsequent 300-plus terminations at the Mysuru campus have sparked controversy, with Infosys defending its stance on performance-based evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

