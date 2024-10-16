NCPCR's Stand on Madrassas: Balancing Tradition and Modern Education

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has clarified the commission's stance on madrassas, stating that he never advocated for their closure. Instead, he recommended stopping state funding unless they comply with the Right to Education Act, as current practices deprive impoverished Muslim children of broader educational opportunities.

This recommendation has sparked controversy, with political leaders such as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accusing the BJP of targeting minority institutions, while Kerala's IUML condemned it as communal. Kanoongo defended the commission's position, emphasizing the importance of integrating madrassa students into mainstream schools to ensure equal educational opportunities.

Highlighting systemic biases and low representation of Muslims in higher education, Kanoongo called for inclusive reforms and criticized past Muslim education ministers for perpetuating disparities. He champions the empowerment of Muslim communities, asserting that it will lead to greater societal accountability and equality.

