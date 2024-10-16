Left Menu

NCPCR's Stand on Madrassas: Balancing Tradition and Modern Education

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo clarifies that their recommendation to halt state funding of madrassas is not a call for closure but for educational reform. The push aims to offer equitable education, freeing impoverished Muslim children from exclusive religious schooling. The controversy has drawn political reactions, highlighting socio-educational disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:02 IST
NCPCR's Stand on Madrassas: Balancing Tradition and Modern Education
  • Country:
  • India

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has clarified the commission's stance on madrassas, stating that he never advocated for their closure. Instead, he recommended stopping state funding unless they comply with the Right to Education Act, as current practices deprive impoverished Muslim children of broader educational opportunities.

This recommendation has sparked controversy, with political leaders such as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accusing the BJP of targeting minority institutions, while Kerala's IUML condemned it as communal. Kanoongo defended the commission's position, emphasizing the importance of integrating madrassa students into mainstream schools to ensure equal educational opportunities.

Highlighting systemic biases and low representation of Muslims in higher education, Kanoongo called for inclusive reforms and criticized past Muslim education ministers for perpetuating disparities. He champions the empowerment of Muslim communities, asserting that it will lead to greater societal accountability and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024