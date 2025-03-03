Uttarakhand's Educational Reforms and Economic Boost: A New Era

In a bid to preserve and promote cultural heritage, Uttarakhand is introducing courses on its statehood history and folk culture into the educational curriculum for classes 6 to 8. This initiative was ratified during a state Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, emphasizing the integration of regional history into school textbooks.

Simultaneously, the cabinet greenlit an ambitious excise policy focusing on curbing liquor sales near religious sites and ensuring fair pricing. These changes come amid a record Rs 4,038.69 crore revenue collection in 2023-24, with heightened targets for subsequent years. Winery units in the hills receive extended tax exemptions, potentially fueling local economic growth.

In a move towards gender equity, the cabinet announced the allocation of funds to support women's economic initiatives. Substantial investments will support business activities, workshops, and programmes under the Chief Minister's Self-Help Group Empowerment Scheme. Entrepreneurial centers in Haldwani and Kotdwar will receive funding for product development and quality control, significantly aiding local women entrepreneurs.

