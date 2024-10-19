Eruditus Secures $150M Series F Funding to Revolutionize AI-Driven Global Education
Eruditus, a global leader in education accessibility, has raised $150 million in a Series F funding round led by TPG's The Rise Fund. The investment will fuel growth in AI technology, enhancing the learner experience and expanding enterprise business with a focus on India and the APAC regions.
- Country:
- India
Eruditus, the education powerhouse, has successfully closed a $150 million Series F investment round. The round was spearheaded by TPG's The Rise Fund and saw participation from existing backers like Softbank Vision Fund 2 and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
This pivotal funding aims to advance Eruditus' mission of making high-quality education accessible globally, particularly by investing in AI technology to enhance the learner experience and support its rapidly expanding enterprise business sector in India and the APAC regions.
With over 80 university partners and more than 1 million learners worldwide, Eruditus continues to innovate in professional certification programs, driving a 45% revenue growth in enterprise solutions last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)