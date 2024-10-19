Left Menu

Eruditus Secures $150M Series F Funding to Revolutionize AI-Driven Global Education

Eruditus, a global leader in education accessibility, has raised $150 million in a Series F funding round led by TPG's The Rise Fund. The investment will fuel growth in AI technology, enhancing the learner experience and expanding enterprise business with a focus on India and the APAC regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 12:12 IST
Eruditus Secures $150M Series F Funding to Revolutionize AI-Driven Global Education
  • Country:
  • India

Eruditus, the education powerhouse, has successfully closed a $150 million Series F investment round. The round was spearheaded by TPG's The Rise Fund and saw participation from existing backers like Softbank Vision Fund 2 and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

This pivotal funding aims to advance Eruditus' mission of making high-quality education accessible globally, particularly by investing in AI technology to enhance the learner experience and support its rapidly expanding enterprise business sector in India and the APAC regions.

With over 80 university partners and more than 1 million learners worldwide, Eruditus continues to innovate in professional certification programs, driving a 45% revenue growth in enterprise solutions last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024