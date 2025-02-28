Left Menu

Lorien Finance Revolutionizes Global Education Financing

Lorien Finance, a fintech company, has raised $2.25 million in Pre-Series A funding to enhance global education financing through AI-driven lending, focusing on making education accessible for students in emerging economies. The investment provides new opportunities for affordable and personalized education financing solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:20 IST

Lorien Finance has announced a major step forward in global education financing, securing $2.25 million in Pre-Series A funding. The fintech innovator aims to break down financial barriers in education for students in emerging economies by offering AI-driven lending solutions.

The funding, led by FlatIronX with contributions from Seedstars International Ventures and other notable investors, promises to expand Lorien's reach, particularly in India. By leveraging a vast network of international lenders, the company offers competitive interest rates, making it possible for students to access world-class education without prohibitive costs.

With plans to extend operations to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, Lorien Finance is also strengthening its AI technology for improved risk assessment. This innovation not only aids students but enhances lender efficiency, further stabilizing the financial system. Lorien Finance is expanding its workforce to meet these ambitious goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

