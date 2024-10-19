Unveiling Opportunities: PM Internship Scheme's Impact Revealed
The PM Internship Scheme offers 1.25 lakh opportunities, targeting candidates aged 21-24. With financial support and a one-time grant, the initiative is backed by a substantial budget. Announced in the Union Budget 2024, it's facilitated by the corporate affairs ministry through a dedicated portal.
Sources reveal that through the PM Internship Scheme, companies have so far listed 1.25 lakh internship opportunities.
The portal launched for candidate registration on October 12, with 250 top companies already participating.
Internships, commencing December 2, offer both financial assistance and experience, boosting young talent under this ambitious initiative announced in the Union Budget 2024.
