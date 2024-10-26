Controversy and Career Moves: The Saroj Sharma Saga

In an official statement, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) clarified that Saroj Sharma, its former chairperson, has not been removed but instead repatriated to her parent cadre as per her request.

Sharma voluntarily sought premature repatriation to join the Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE) in Gandhinagar as Vice Chancellor. However, a procedural delay in her repatriation led the Gujarat government to appoint another person to the role.

Controversy surrounds Sharma as she is under scrutiny related to her driver's suicide. Despite the gravity of the allegations involving harassment and caste discrimination, Sharma has withheld comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

