IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint Launch Groundbreaking Corporate Sustainability Program

Kolkata, November 6, 2024: Leading global education company TalentSprint has partnered with IIM Calcutta for an innovative executive education initiative aimed at working professionals. The program fuses IIM's academic prowess with TalentSprint’s online expertise to empower professionals through advanced learning in corporate sustainability.

Amidst rising sustainability imperatives, the new Executive Program in Corporate Sustainability addresses the shift from viewing sustainability as an option or requirement, to positioning it as a strategic business component. Notably, the program prepares professionals for pivotal roles as countries, including India, foresee massive job growth in the green economy.

Under the leadership of Prof. Runa Sarkar and Dr. Santanu Paul, the 12-month curriculum is tailored for experienced professionals, offering real-time, interactive learning and case studies. With a solid foundation in academic research, the initiative is set to bridge the skills gap in sustainable development and drive future business success.

(With inputs from agencies.)