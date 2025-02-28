Strategic Alliance Forges Path to ESG Excellence and Net Zero Targets
Sattva Consulting partners with StepChange to help Indian organizations harness ESG data for strategic growth, value creation, and achieving Net Zero goals. This collaboration empowers businesses to navigate sustainability complexities, offering data analytics and tailored strategies to enhance sustainability performance and drive societal impact.
- Country:
- India
Sattva Consulting, a leader in impact consulting, has teamed up with StepChange in a strategic move to leverage ESG data effectively for Indian enterprises. This collaboration aims to unlock strategic potential and accelerate progress toward Net Zero targets by combining robust data collection with precise ESG analysis.
In a rapidly changing ESG environment, corporate sustainability is becoming crucial for businesses. The partnership between Sattva and StepChange offers a comprehensive solution that includes data-driven insights and tailored sustainability strategies, ultimately promoting a resilient and sustainable ecosystem in India, said Sattva's Co-founder and CEO, Srikrishna Sridhar Murthy.
StepChange focuses on using science-backed technology to enhance ESG potential, highlighted CEO Ankit Jain. This alliance with Sattva is designed to guide enterprises through sustainability challenges, enhancing growth and long-term value creation by capitalizing on new opportunities and strengthening their competitive position in a sustainability-focused global economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and US Poised for Landmark Trade Deal Amid Diplomatic Visit
Hiranandani Thane Marathon: A Triumph of Fitness and Sustainability
Indian Stock Markets on Edge: Awaiting Modi-Trump Trade Outcomes
Tejasvi Surya Highlights Strengthening India-US Ties During PM Modi's US Visit
Gambhir Defends Tactical Batting Shuffle in India's Triumph