Strategic Alliance Forges Path to ESG Excellence and Net Zero Targets

Sattva Consulting, a leader in impact consulting, has teamed up with StepChange in a strategic move to leverage ESG data effectively for Indian enterprises. This collaboration aims to unlock strategic potential and accelerate progress toward Net Zero targets by combining robust data collection with precise ESG analysis.

In a rapidly changing ESG environment, corporate sustainability is becoming crucial for businesses. The partnership between Sattva and StepChange offers a comprehensive solution that includes data-driven insights and tailored sustainability strategies, ultimately promoting a resilient and sustainable ecosystem in India, said Sattva's Co-founder and CEO, Srikrishna Sridhar Murthy.

StepChange focuses on using science-backed technology to enhance ESG potential, highlighted CEO Ankit Jain. This alliance with Sattva is designed to guide enterprises through sustainability challenges, enhancing growth and long-term value creation by capitalizing on new opportunities and strengthening their competitive position in a sustainability-focused global economy.

