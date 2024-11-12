Left Menu

Erode School Faces Second Bomb Threat in Two Months

A private school in Erode's Moolapalayam suburb experienced its second bomb threat in two months, causing panic among parents and students. Police and a bomb squad conducted a thorough search, but no explosives were found. The police are investigating the email's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:17 IST
A scare erupted at a private matriculation school in Moolapalayam, Erode, when a bomb threat was issued, leading to chaos among parents and students on Tuesday, according to police reports.

The school's staff discovered an email on Tuesday, sent the previous day after 5 pm, claiming that a bomb was planted on campus and set to explode on November 12 morning, prompting an immediate evacuation.

This marks the second bomb threat targeting the school, with the police tracing a previous September incident to a student's hoax. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the latest threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

