Erode School Faces Second Bomb Threat in Two Months
A private school in Erode's Moolapalayam suburb experienced its second bomb threat in two months, causing panic among parents and students. Police and a bomb squad conducted a thorough search, but no explosives were found. The police are investigating the email's origin.
12-11-2024
A scare erupted at a private matriculation school in Moolapalayam, Erode, when a bomb threat was issued, leading to chaos among parents and students on Tuesday, according to police reports.
The school's staff discovered an email on Tuesday, sent the previous day after 5 pm, claiming that a bomb was planted on campus and set to explode on November 12 morning, prompting an immediate evacuation.
This marks the second bomb threat targeting the school, with the police tracing a previous September incident to a student's hoax. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the latest threat.
