Erode School Faces Second Bomb Threat in Two Months

A scare erupted at a private matriculation school in Moolapalayam, Erode, when a bomb threat was issued, leading to chaos among parents and students on Tuesday, according to police reports.

The school's staff discovered an email on Tuesday, sent the previous day after 5 pm, claiming that a bomb was planted on campus and set to explode on November 12 morning, prompting an immediate evacuation.

This marks the second bomb threat targeting the school, with the police tracing a previous September incident to a student's hoax. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the latest threat.

