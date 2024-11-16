Left Menu

India's Education and Digital Revolution: A Leap Towards Viksit Bharat

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam highlighted the need for India to double its universities to 2,500 to achieve 50% higher education enrollment. He emphasized India's digital infrastructure and its role as a laboratory for fintech innovation, predicting India's rise as a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
During a keynote address at the Indian School of Business, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam underscored the urgency of expanding India's higher education infrastructure. He stated that to reach a 50% enrollment rate, the nation needs to double its number of universities to 2,500.

Subrahmanyam also pointed to India's robust digital infrastructure, describing it as the world's largest digital laboratory. He mentioned that 10 billion transactions occur monthly in India, highlighting the country's fintech advancements and its potential to surpass global economic powers by 2047.

Looking forward, the CEO emphasized the significance of innovation and research, suggesting that India's advancements in digital and financial connectivity could position the nation as a global leader in frontier technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

