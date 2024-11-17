Left Menu

Haryana's Education Revolution: Transforming Rural Schools for a Brighter Future

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda announces plans to revamp state-run schools within five years. Emphasizing improvements in rural education, Dhanda urges villagers to focus on children's education for nation-building. He highlights the National Education Policy's role in fostering regular employment in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:32 IST
Haryana's Education Revolution: Transforming Rural Schools for a Brighter Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has announced an ambitious plan to completely revamp state-run schools within the next five years. School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda emphasized the importance of transforming education facilities in rural areas as a key priority during a visit to his Panipat Rural Assembly constituency.

Dhanda urged local villagers to prioritize the education of their children, highlighting its significance for nation-building. He reassured them of the government's commitment to improving rural schools, promising positive outcomes as a result of these reforms.

In addition, the minister underscored the potential benefits of the upcoming National Education Policy, aimed at providing employment opportunities for graduates in Haryana. Dhanda affirmed that the government is focused on ensuring a brighter future for every section of society through enhanced education policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024