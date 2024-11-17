Haryana's Education Revolution: Transforming Rural Schools for a Brighter Future

The Haryana government has announced an ambitious plan to completely revamp state-run schools within the next five years. School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda emphasized the importance of transforming education facilities in rural areas as a key priority during a visit to his Panipat Rural Assembly constituency.

Dhanda urged local villagers to prioritize the education of their children, highlighting its significance for nation-building. He reassured them of the government's commitment to improving rural schools, promising positive outcomes as a result of these reforms.

In addition, the minister underscored the potential benefits of the upcoming National Education Policy, aimed at providing employment opportunities for graduates in Haryana. Dhanda affirmed that the government is focused on ensuring a brighter future for every section of society through enhanced education policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)