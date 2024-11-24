Manipur Schools and Colleges Remain Shut Amid Fresh Violence

The Manipur government has reversed its plan to reopen schools and colleges in the Imphal Valley and Jiribam district amid ongoing violence in the region. Officials announced the decision on Monday, following a week-long closure due to prohibitory orders aimed at maintaining safety.

Initially, educational institutions were set to resume normal classes pursuant to a November 24 order. However, a new directive from the Directorate of Education mandated that schools and colleges across valley districts remain closed through November 26. This affects government, private, and central educational establishments.

Despite the closures, local administrations are relaxing prohibitory measures from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily to allow residents to buy essential items. These decisions reflect the administration's cautious approach in managing the state's complex security situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)