Left Menu

Manipur Schools and Colleges Remain Shut Amid Fresh Violence

The Manipur government reversed its decision to reopen schools and colleges in Imphal Valley and Jiribam due to ongoing violence. Prohibitory orders had initially closed educational institutions for a week. Continued unrest has prompted the government to maintain closures into late November, though residents can purchase essentials during restricted hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:51 IST
Manipur Schools and Colleges Remain Shut Amid Fresh Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has reversed its plan to reopen schools and colleges in the Imphal Valley and Jiribam district amid ongoing violence in the region. Officials announced the decision on Monday, following a week-long closure due to prohibitory orders aimed at maintaining safety.

Initially, educational institutions were set to resume normal classes pursuant to a November 24 order. However, a new directive from the Directorate of Education mandated that schools and colleges across valley districts remain closed through November 26. This affects government, private, and central educational establishments.

Despite the closures, local administrations are relaxing prohibitory measures from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily to allow residents to buy essential items. These decisions reflect the administration's cautious approach in managing the state's complex security situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024