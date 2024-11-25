Innovating Education: A New Era at Galgotias University

In a landmark event, Galgotias University held an international conference titled 'Reshaping Teaching and Learning Paradigms,' attracting prominent educators and innovators from around the globe. The gathering explored future educational trends as the university unveiled its active learning building, enhancing collaborative and interactive education.

Dr. Ashwin Fernandes from QS Quacquarelli Symonds lauded the university as a pioneering institution emphasizing innovation in education. The new facility integrates technology with human interaction, aligning with global standards to meet the evolving educational demands.

Keynote speaker Mr. Ritin Malhotra of Times Higher Education emphasized transformative teaching practices, underscoring active learning ecosystems and interdisciplinary education. Insights from Nanyang Technological University provided a blueprint for academic evolution, as Galgotias University reiterated its commitment to excellence in education.

