Innovating Education: A New Era at Galgotias University

Galgotias University hosted an international conference on reshaping education, featuring global leaders in academia. The event marked the inauguration of a new learning facility, designed to enhance active learning. Keynotes highlighted the importance of technology and interdisciplinary approaches in future educational paradigms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark event, Galgotias University held an international conference titled 'Reshaping Teaching and Learning Paradigms,' attracting prominent educators and innovators from around the globe. The gathering explored future educational trends as the university unveiled its active learning building, enhancing collaborative and interactive education.

Dr. Ashwin Fernandes from QS Quacquarelli Symonds lauded the university as a pioneering institution emphasizing innovation in education. The new facility integrates technology with human interaction, aligning with global standards to meet the evolving educational demands.

Keynote speaker Mr. Ritin Malhotra of Times Higher Education emphasized transformative teaching practices, underscoring active learning ecosystems and interdisciplinary education. Insights from Nanyang Technological University provided a blueprint for academic evolution, as Galgotias University reiterated its commitment to excellence in education.

