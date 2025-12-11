Left Menu

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

The European Union plans to freeze Russian central bank assets indefinitely to aid Ukraine, a move criticized by Russia as manipulative. This strategy aims to circumvent recurrent voting and leverage the funds for Ukrainian support. Russia vows to respond to the EU's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:11 IST
  • Russia

The European Union has initiated a bold strategy to freeze Russian central bank assets for the long term. This move, announced on Thursday, aims to prevent biannual voting on the freeze and ultimately use the funds to offer financial aid to Ukraine. The decision signifies the EU's continued support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the EU's actions, describing the management of Moscow's frozen assets as 'manipulations'. She emphasized that Russia would not leave these actions unanswered, hinting at potential repercussions.

The shift from a temporary asset freeze to a prolonged one marks a significant geopolitical step by the European Union. It reflects the EU's effort to not only display solidarity with Ukraine but also to strategically manage the situation with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

