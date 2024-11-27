Left Menu

William Hague Named Chancellor of University of Oxford

William Hague, former Conservative leader and foreign minister, has been elected as chancellor of the University of Oxford, succeeding Chris Patten. This esteemed role has a history spanning over 800 years. Hague defeated former Labour minister Peter Mandelson and three others in the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:30 IST
William Hague, who previously served as a leader of the Conservative Party and held the position of foreign minister, has assumed the distinguished role of chancellor at the University of Oxford. His election took place on Wednesday, marking a continuation of a centuries-old tradition.

The position, considered one of the most prestigious in higher education, was previously held by Chris Patten, Britain's final governor of Hong Kong and a prominent Conservative figure. Hague emerged victorious over former Labour minister Peter Mandelson and three other contenders.

According to the university, Hague secured a majority in the final round of voting, making him the 160th recorded chancellor in the institution's storied 800-year history. Hague's appointment reflects the enduring allure and importance of the role within the academic community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

