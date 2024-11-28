Left Menu

Karnataka's Education Overhaul: 500 Schools Set for Major Upgrade

The Karnataka Cabinet plans to upgrade 500 government schools to Karnataka Public Schools with a budget of Rs 2,500 crore over four years. The project involves borrowing Rs 2,000 crore from the Asian Development Bank and government funding of Rs 500 crore, starting from July 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Cabinet has announced an ambitious plan to elevate the standards of education by converting 500 government schools into Karnataka Public Schools. This transformation comes at a hefty price tag of Rs 2,500 crore, intended to be spread across a four-year period.

The funding strategy involves seeking a loan of Rs 2,000 crore from the Asian Development Bank, while the state government will contribute the remaining Rs 500 crore. The project timeline is set from July 2025 to June 2029.

Karnataka's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, H K Patil, disclosed that currently, 308 Karnataka Public Schools are operational across 204 Taluks in the state, setting the stage for this educational reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

