Left Menu

Thane Man duped of Rs 13.54 lakh in ‘forex trading’ scam

A 38-year-old man from Maharashtras Thane district allegedly lost Rs 13.54 lakh after he fell for high returns in forex trade, an official said on Friday.The resident of Chikloli in the Ambernath area told police that some people, who were in touch with him between February 2 and February 14, persuaded him to invest in foreign exchange through them.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-03-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 09:14 IST
Thane Man duped of Rs 13.54 lakh in ‘forex trading’ scam
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly lost Rs 13.54 lakh after he fell for "high returns in forex trade", an official said on Friday.

The resident of Chikloli in the Ambernath area told police that some people, who were in touch with him between February 2 and February 14, persuaded him to invest in foreign exchange through them. The accused assured the complainant that he would get attractive returns. On their instructions, the man made multiple transfers to different bank accounts totalling Rs 13.54 lakh, the official said. When the man sought returns on his investment, the accused, identified as Anup Kamal, Sonia, and Hamza Khan, became unreachable. On his complaint, the Ambarnath West police registered an FIR against the accused for cheating. Efforts are being made to recover the money and track down the accused, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025